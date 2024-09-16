Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 2,640 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 71,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

