Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $11.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

RANI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rani Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RANI stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.