Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Short Interest Update

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Rambus Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of RMBS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. 677,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $38,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 559.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after buying an additional 486,078 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.