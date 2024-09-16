Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance

METCL stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

