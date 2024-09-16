Quilter Plc Reduces Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

