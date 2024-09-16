Quilter Plc Increases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $675,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,701,000 after buying an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,001,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 744,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $314.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $314.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.30.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

