Quilter Plc Grows Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 298.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

KW stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 59.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

