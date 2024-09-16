Quilter Plc Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned 0.15% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Ndwm LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 365,371 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

