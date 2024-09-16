QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $625,895.60 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 106,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $625,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,181,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QuantumScape Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.87. 3,039,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,158. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 4.59. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.
Read Our Latest Analysis on QS
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What is a support level?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.