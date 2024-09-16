QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $625,895.60 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 106,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $625,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,181,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.87. 3,039,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,158. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 4.59. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

