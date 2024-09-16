Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $14.55 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,000. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 22.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,026,000 after buying an additional 84,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 87,050.0% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,543.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $358.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.20 and a 200-day moving average of $344.03. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $282.96 and a one year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

