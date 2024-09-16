Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,887 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Yum China worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 38.4% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,987 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Yum China by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,073,000 after purchasing an additional 121,617 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,139,000 after purchasing an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,777,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,135,000 after buying an additional 836,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $34.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

