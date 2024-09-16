Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 185.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,391 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.13% of UGI worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in UGI by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UGI by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 177,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Up 2.3 %

UGI stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

