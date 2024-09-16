Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 64,751 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,751 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $131.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.62, a P/E/G ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,711,701.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,250,113 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

