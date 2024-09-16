Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 1,688 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Comerica by 2,723.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 50.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.4% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

