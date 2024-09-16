Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 16,456 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75,620 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $126.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

