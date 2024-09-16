Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 139,033 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 587,115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,015.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.