Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 142.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $769.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $868.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $932.18.

Lam Research shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

