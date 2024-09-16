Quantbot Technologies LP Has $9.86 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1,159.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $871.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.85. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

