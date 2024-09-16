Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.92 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 368.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,886 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,652,000 after buying an additional 134,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,733,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE FTI opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

