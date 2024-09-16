Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 22,987 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the quarter. Cencora comprises 0.9% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cencora were worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Shares of COR opened at $239.88 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

