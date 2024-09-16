Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $284.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.50.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,519 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $227,218,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

