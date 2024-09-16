Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.20

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Qtum has a market cap of $231.70 million and approximately $27.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00003765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.56 or 0.03904269 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002232 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,318,134 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

