QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Update

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QNTQY opened at $23.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is -193.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

