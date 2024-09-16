PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $139.54 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

