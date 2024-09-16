Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of Public Storage worth $626,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.15.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $359.16 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $361.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

