PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in August

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 0.2 %

PUTKY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,392. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

About PT United Tractors Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.