Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock Holdings Increased by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Provident Financial Services comprises approximately 0.7% of Salzhauer Michael’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 991.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $99,476.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

