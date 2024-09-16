ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.12

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.12 and last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 24705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.52.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

