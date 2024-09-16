PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 117,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 323,210 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.36.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

