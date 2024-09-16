Prom Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $89.20 million and $1.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00008388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009328 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,246.30 or 0.99962681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013542 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.26398901 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,158,833.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

