Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,319 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

VO stock opened at $257.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average is $245.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

