Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,731 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.