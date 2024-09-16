Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,731 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of XMMO stock opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
