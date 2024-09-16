Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,258 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $102.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

