Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,816,000 after acquiring an additional 672,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after acquiring an additional 825,448 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,774,000 after acquiring an additional 111,480 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,956 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

