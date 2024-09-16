Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,641,000 after acquiring an additional 129,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,139,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,471,000 after buying an additional 173,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,020,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,225,000 after buying an additional 119,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

NYSE:CAT opened at $345.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

