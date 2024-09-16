Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,263 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 52,307 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

