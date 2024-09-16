Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $177.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.09. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.