Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $592,392,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at $214,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at $214,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $185.68 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $187.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

