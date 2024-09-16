Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $282.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.57 and its 200 day moving average is $266.00. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

