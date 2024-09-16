Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after acquiring an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $126.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

