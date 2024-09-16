Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 536,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 263.0 days.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PMREF opened at C$11.21 on Monday. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.94.
About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
