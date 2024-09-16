Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 536,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 263.0 days.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PMREF opened at C$11.21 on Monday. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.94.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.