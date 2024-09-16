Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 171.32% from the stock’s previous close.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.58. 399,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,888. The firm has a market cap of $108.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,568,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 73,269 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 522,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.