Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Prada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441. Prada has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.
Prada Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- Trading Halts Explained
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.