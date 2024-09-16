Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Prada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441. Prada has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

