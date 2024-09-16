Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Pop Culture Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of CPOP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 6,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,618. Pop Culture Group has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.
Pop Culture Group Company Profile
