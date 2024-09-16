Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pop Culture Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CPOP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 6,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,618. Pop Culture Group has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

