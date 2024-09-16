Pollux Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.45 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,992,595 coins and its circulating supply is 39,992,931 coins. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,988,483.648126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.27887976 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

