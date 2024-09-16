Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Plug Power by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 225,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.