Plato Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $234.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.61. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

