Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,525 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 665.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $411.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.59 and its 200-day moving average is $400.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

