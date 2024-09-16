Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.50 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.17.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,900,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.7 %

ADSK stock opened at $263.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

