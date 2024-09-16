Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.16 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $217.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.14 and a 200 day moving average of $201.72. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

